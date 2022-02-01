Osceola enters tax bond agreement with U.S. Steel

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola City Council has agreed to a tax abatement with U.S. Steel for their expansion project.

A tax abatement is an agreement to incentivize a company or industry that comes into a city or county to reduce the amount of ad valorem taxes that the company will have to pay.

Per the agreement, U.S. Steel will only have to pay 35% off its ad valorem taxes for a maximum of thirty years.

Michele Allgood, an attorney with Mitchell Williams Law Firm, assisted with the legal work of the agreement.

Allgood said it is normal for cities and counties to enter into an agreement with a certain company, adding Big River Steel and Nucor already has an agreement in place to pay a reduced percentage of taxes.

“It is the best tool that a local community to encourage investment in its community,” Allgood said, “The city is not being asked to do anything or not offering anything that other communities don’t routinely do.”

The revenue from the ad valorem tax will go to the city, Mississippi County, Osceola School District, and Rivercrest School District.

Allgood added all the entities “who would be receiving the millage or the ad valorem taxation would continue to receive it in the same proportions that they would receive their normal tax payments.”

The tax payments will not go into effect for U.S. Steel until the project has been completed.

