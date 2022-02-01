Energy Alert
Osceola Fire Department lowers ISO rating

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola announced on the morning of Monday, Jan. 31 that the fire department has lowered its ISO Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from a Class 3 to a Class 2.

Fire Chief Peter Hill said the department had been working on lowering the rating since 2020. He added that the hard work paid off.

“They need the praise for this because they have put a lot of work in, but really the community is going to benefit from it,” Chief Hill said.

He said firefighters have had updated training, received new equipment for the ladder trucks, and even lowered their response times to calls.

The fire department also got a new dispatch center, which will go through the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Hill mentioned homeowners will also see a lower fire insurance rate because of the improvements in the ISO rating.

