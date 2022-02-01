Energy Alert
Ramirez scores 29, but Arkansas falls to No. 7 Tennessee in overtime

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jordan Horston scored 24 points, including the last three in overtime, to lead No. 7 Tennessee in a come-from-behind 86-83 victory over Arkansas on Monday night.

The Lady Volunteers (19-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before recovering. Rae Burrell added 21 points, including the 3-pointer that gave Tennessee its first lead, 63-61, with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. Tamari Key scored 11 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sara Puckett had 10.

Amber Ramirez scored 29 points to lead the Razorbacks (14-7, 4-4). Samara Spencer had 17, Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 13 and Sasha Goforth 10.

Horston had a chance to win the game in regulation, but her jumper from the free throw line hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks came into Knoxville with a three-game winning streak, riding the high of an upset of No. 12 LSU last Thursday...Tennessee was challenged with an encore after having won at Arkansas, 70-63, Jan. 2...While hitting 34% of their 3-point shots, the Razorbacks have four players scoring in double figures, led by Makayla Daniels (15.0 ppg). Daniels sustained a knee injury in the second quarter.

Tennessee: It’s been a tumultuous couple of weeks around the Tennessee program. First, Tamari Key with an ankle injury against Kentucky. Her replacement was Keyen Green. Then, Green was lost for the year with a torn ACL. That news was followed by a stunning loss to Auburn, which hadn’t won an SEC game before that...Last week, coach Kellie Harper gave symbolic green keys to her team after Keyen Green shared that she had suffered a torn ACL, urging the Lady Vols to honor Green and fill her role by everyone committing “to bring just a little bit more.”

UP NEXT

Arkansas: After a trip to Texas A&M Thursday, the Razorbacks have a week off to catch their breath. The Aggies are struggling near the bottom of the SEC standings.

Tennessee: It won’t be an easy week for the Lady Vols. They travel to Florida for a Thursday game, then venture to Connecticut Sunday for a non-conference battle with the powerful Huskies.

