Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/1/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Red Wolves men’s basketball (14-5, 5-2 SBC) is in 2nd place in the Sun Belt. They’ll host ULM Thursday at 7:00pm and Louisiana Saturday at 4:00pm.

Arkansas State women’s basketball (10-9, 3-3 SBC) looks to snap a four game skid. They’ll travel to Louisiana this weekend. The Red Wolves play at ULM Thursday at 7:00pm, then take on the Ragin Cajuns Saturday at 2:00pm.

All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.

Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.