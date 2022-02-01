Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/1/22)
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.
Red Wolves men’s basketball (14-5, 5-2 SBC) is in 2nd place in the Sun Belt. They’ll host ULM Thursday at 7:00pm and Louisiana Saturday at 4:00pm.
Arkansas State women’s basketball (10-9, 3-3 SBC) looks to snap a four game skid. They’ll travel to Louisiana this weekend. The Red Wolves play at ULM Thursday at 7:00pm, then take on the Ragin Cajuns Saturday at 2:00pm.
All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.
Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.
