Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/1/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Red Wolves men’s basketball (14-5, 5-2 SBC) is in 2nd place in the Sun Belt. They’ll host ULM Thursday at 7:00pm and Louisiana Saturday at 4:00pm.

Arkansas State women’s basketball (10-9, 3-3 SBC) looks to snap a four game skid. They’ll travel to Louisiana this weekend. The Red Wolves play at ULM Thursday at 7:00pm, then take on the Ragin Cajuns Saturday at 2:00pm.

All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.

Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
One arrested in road rage shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
“NAEC is now in emergency planning mode for a significant weather event,” CEO Mel Coleman was...
Electric company in “emergency planning mode” ahead of wintry weather
Some of the extensive damage from Saturday's fire as the flames blew out the door of the...
Jonesboro fire leaves family searching for answers
Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest

Latest News

Arkansas State basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/1/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 2/1/22 zoom press conference
Former UAB cornerbacks coach Jay Simpson is joining the Arkansas State staff.
Jay Simpson named Arkansas State defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator
Arkansas State track & field posts eight personal bests in Louisville