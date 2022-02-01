Energy Alert
Sources: JMU to announce move to Sun Belt in 2022, including football

The James Madison football team is planning to play a full FBS schedule in 2022.
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is expected to officially announce it will compete in the Sun Belt Conference starting in the fall of 2022 during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Sources have confirmed to WHSV that the press conference is expected to include an announcement that nearly all JMU athletic programs, including football, will be members of the Sun Belt starting in 2022. James Madison is currently finishing its final academic year as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Dukes’ football program is transitioning from the FCS to the FBS level. James Madison announced Tuesday morning it will host non-conference opponent Middle Tennessee to open the 2022 season at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, September 3. It will be the first FBS home game for JMU in program history. As a transitioning football program, James Madison is not expected to be eligible for a bowl game in 2022.

JMU officially accepted an invite to the SBC in November of 2021 but details concerning the timeline of James Madison’s move were not officially finalized at that time.

Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and it will feature Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne and Football Head Coach Curt Cignetti. The event is closed to the public but will be streamed live on the JMUSports Facebook Page.

