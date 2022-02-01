Advertisement

Winter storm could cause ‘power outages for days’

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An icy winter storm making its way toward Region 8 could leave many residents in the cold without power for days.

Click here for the latest Weather Warnings.

Meteorologist Zach Holder expects the “high-impact storm” to move into Northeast Arkansas Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet.

“High freezing rain accumulations and several inches of sleet or snow are expected to cause...
“High freezing rain accumulations and several inches of sleet or snow are expected to cause power outages and make travel difficult.”(KAIT-TV)

“High freezing rain accumulations and several inches of sleet or snow are expected to cause power outages and make travel difficult,” he said Tuesday.

Some areas in the Ozarks will begin dropping below freezing as early as Wednesday afternoon. By midnight, he predicts most of the area will be below freezing.

Some areas in the Ozarks will begin dropping below freezing as early as Wednesday afternoon.
Some areas in the Ozarks will begin dropping below freezing as early as Wednesday afternoon.(KAIT-TV)

While some areas may see snow, he expects sleet and freezing rain to be the primary precipitation type across Region 8.

“Ice accumulations and 30-40 mile per hour wind gusts on Thursday are expected to be enough to cause power outages for days,” he said.

Click here for the latest School Closings

Holder predicts areas around Mountain Home, Salem, and West Plains have the best chance of receiving several inches of snow.

“Power outages and slick roads may last into the weekend as cold air builds in behind the storm system,” he added.

Holder, along with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry are keeping a close eye on the approaching winter storm.

For the latest updates, follow Region 8 News and the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Before venturing out, check road conditions:

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

  • 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
  • ·Sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

  • 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

  • 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

  • Baxter County - 870-425-2141
  • Fulton County - 870-895-3221
  • Izard County - 870-670-5600
  • Sharp County - 870-994-2191
  • Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

  • (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable

  • (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

  • (870) 598-3208

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NE Arkansas Tornadoes

Tornado recovery centers permanently closing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Nearly two months after tornadoes tore through Northeast Arkansas, FEMA announced it will permanently close two recovery centers.

Forecast

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (2/1)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (2/1)

Weather

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
From Good Morning Region 8

Earthquake

Earthquake in northern Oklahoma felt in multiple states

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People across Oklahoma, as well as in Kansas and Arkansas, reported feeling the quake.

Latest News

Headlines

Electric company in “emergency planning mode” ahead of wintry weather

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
The company is urging customers to make preparations ahead of an icy forecast.

Forecast

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/31)

Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST
|
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/31)

Weather

Zach's Monday morning forecast

Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST
|
From Good Morning Region 8

Forecast

Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (1/28)

Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST
|
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (1/28)

Weather

Zach's Friday morning forecast

Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST
|
From Good Morning Region 8

Community

Meetings slated to discuss Beaver Dam flooding concerns

Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Officials said plans call for engineers to lower the water levels behind Beaver Dam in a more efficient manner after heavy rains.