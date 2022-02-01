Winter storm could cause ‘power outages for days’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An icy winter storm making its way toward Region 8 could leave many residents in the cold without power for days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder expects the “high-impact storm” to move into Northeast Arkansas Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet.

“High freezing rain accumulations and several inches of sleet or snow are expected to cause power outages and make travel difficult.” (KAIT-TV)

Some areas in the Ozarks will begin dropping below freezing as early as Wednesday afternoon. By midnight, he predicts most of the area will be below freezing.

While some areas may see snow, he expects sleet and freezing rain to be the primary precipitation type across Region 8.

“Ice accumulations and 30-40 mile per hour wind gusts on Thursday are expected to be enough to cause power outages for days,” he said.

Holder predicts areas around Mountain Home, Salem, and West Plains have the best chance of receiving several inches of snow.

“Power outages and slick roads may last into the weekend as cold air builds in behind the storm system,” he added.

Holder, along with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry are keeping a close eye on the approaching winter storm.

Before venturing out, check road conditions:

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

1-800-521-2450

Report via text message by clicking here

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)

click here ·Sign up for text message alerts,

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

Baxter County - 870-425-2141

Fulton County - 870-895-3221

Izard County - 870-670-5600

Sharp County - 870-994-2191

Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

(870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable

(870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

(870) 598-3208

