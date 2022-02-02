Class Act: Piggott teacher focuses on ‘experiences’ through education

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Teachers are often the first to show up and the last to leave the school building each day, and this month’s Class Act is no exception.

Stacey Peters is a business education teacher at Piggot High School. She also serves as the FBLA chapter advisor and the FBLA District II coordinator. Through FBLA, she’s been able to impact student lives in more ways than business.

“I love Mrs. Peters,” said senior Skylar Stone. “I wish I could take her to college with me.”

Stone has been a member of FBLA since sixth grade. She competed with Mrs. Peters for the first time four years ago.

Stone said Peters has become her mentor, helping her overcome some of her social anxiety when speaking in front of crowds.

“I went from crying when talking in front of two to three people to now I am a district officer for FBLA and I talk in front of 1,000 people at a time,” Stone said.

The 21-year tenured teacher is devoted to seeing her students excel and helping them overcome their fears. But it is only a fraction of why she was selected as January’s Class Act.

“I do have really the best students, and this is the first time I’ve ever been--I don’t know about nominated--but chosen for this type of award and I just want to thank Skylar for nominating me,” Peters said.

Through her leadership, her students have been able to travel around the country and also be recognized for their efforts through FBLA competitions. She said FBLA is a strong and supportive organization and “every little experience is worth it for the kids.”

The Missouri resident not only crosses state lines to teach, but she also consistently serves in the Piggott community. Through diaper and wipe drives, helping the local women’s shelter and even decorating the town for Christmas, so many in the Piggott community appreciate her efforts.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Fest!! All the merchants have decorated, the court house yard has been... Posted by Piggott Chamber on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

“I don’t live here but I spend way more hours here than I do [in Kennett]. Active hours involved in this community and just to know I was a small part of what makes things happen,” Peters said when asked about her legacy.

A small part making a big impact. Peters said it’s all about leading by example.

“Teach them well and let them lead the way. That’s the ultimate goal.” Peters said. “You want them to be able to do what you’re doing and the only way that they can do that is if you give them the opportunity to do that.”

If you’re interested in nominating your favorite Class Act, click here.

