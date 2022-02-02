One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old Bridger Road on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Authorities say a driver was going southbound on Highway 49 when they swerved onto the other side of the road and hit another vehicle head-on.

BREAKING | a head on collision between two cars on highway 49 northbound in Jonesboro. One lane closed. Condition of drivers unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/klESMHOAFx — Griffin DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) February 2, 2022

The driver who swerved into the lane was taken to a hospital, while the other driver is said to be okay.

Authorities could not provide any other details at this time as the crash is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will bring you the latest information on this situation as it progresses.

