One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old Bridger Road on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Authorities say a driver was going southbound on Highway 49 when they swerved onto the other side of the road and hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver who swerved into the lane was taken to a hospital, while the other driver is said to be okay.

Authorities could not provide any other details at this time as the crash is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will bring you the latest information on this situation as it progresses.

