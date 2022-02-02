Electric company remembers 2009 ice storm ahead of winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 13 years ago, an ice storm left many in Northeast Arkansas without power for extended periods of time.

As winter weather is on the horizon, Clay County Electric says they have learned from their past.

Member Services Manager Nick Manatt said different construction techniques and their experience will help them battle the storm.

“We have done some construction, like closer electric poles,” Manatt said. “We have also put some acres down in different places to help the poles from falling.”

Despite some residents being out of power for months back in 2009, many are optimistic, saying they are ready for anything.

“After what happened, I know they redid a lot of the poles and made other upgrades,” said Corning resident Timothy Collins. “I think they are a little better than they used to be.”

Although some residents are confident, Manatt said that they are prepared, but at a certain point, there is nothing they can do.

“We can only do so much to prepare,” said Manatt. “It comes down to mother nature and if the storms bring that freezing rain.”

Manatt said that if your power goes out, make sure to contact your power company as soon as possible.

He added that if people are walking around after the weather to make sure they are aware of their surroundings, adding there could be down wires all around, and some could still be alive.

