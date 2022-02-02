Entergy Arkansas offer tips for dealing with winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As the chances for winter weather are high this week, Entergy Arkansas is staging crews, equipment, and supplies in areas that are likely to be hit the hardest, according to a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Officials said that customers should prepare now in the event that they lose power for an extended period of time. That can include:

Having a basic emergency supply kit on standby, along with a family emergency plan.

Winterizing your home or business by insulating water pipes, caulking, and weather-stripping doors and windows.

Ensuring there are fire extinguishers nearby that are ready for use.

Even after the storm is gone, officials said restoration could take longer in extremely cold conditions. They added that customers must be brought back online one section at a time to avoid damage to the system.

If you lose power during the storm, customers are advised to do the following:

Turn off breakers to major appliances to prevent a spike in demand when power is restored, and turn them back on one at a time when your home is ready to receive power.

Keep refrigerator doors closed, but open cabinets that house water pipes so food is less likely to spoil and pipes are less likely to freeze and burst.

If you use a generator, make sure to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for safe usage.

Officials also warn that people should be aware of falling power lines due to the added weight from the ice. They added that if you come across fallen power lines, stay away and call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report them.

