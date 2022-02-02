Energy Alert
Feb. 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures stay well above freezing until tonight. Places like Mountain Home and West Plains could see a change from rain to freezing rain or sleet by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Anything that falls today would be light. We should see a lull in the activity this afternoon and evening.

By midnight Thursday morning, we’ll likely see most of Region 8 at or below the freezing mark. It won’t take long for roads to become slick as freezing rain and sleet increase overnight.

With wind gusts picking up Thursday morning and more ice sticking to power lines, the chance of power outages starts to increase.

The more sleet we see, the less chance of power outages. This will be a big impact event. As colder air arrives, we could see a little snow as things come to an end late in the day Thursday.

We stay cold into the weekend, but sunshine should help start to melt some of the ice away.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash.

Chase Gage will have a live report with tips to keep you safe during the upcoming winter storm.

Electric company remembers 2009 ice storm ahead of winter weather.

What was that strange swirling light in the sky on Monday night? We’ll have some answers.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

