Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fight leads to arrest for murder

$1 million bond set for suspect in case, police say
Lloyd Austin, 41, of St. Louis was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder-2nd degree in the...
Lloyd Austin, 41, of St. Louis was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder-2nd degree in the death of a man in the 1600 block of Links, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Louis man faces a murder-2nd degree charge after Jonesboro police say a fight late last month turned deadly.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Lloyd E. Austin around 8 p.m. Feb. 1 on suspicion of second-degree homicide.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Jan. 30 in the 1600-block of Links Circle concerning an unresponsive male.

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to a medical call in the 1600 block of Links Circle....
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to a medical call in the 1600 block of Links Circle. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male. CID is investigating the case.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)

A woman told police that her boyfriend, Christopher French, had been in a fight and was unresponsive. Police later found French beside the bed on the floor.

Officers later interviewed the woman and her 15-year-old son about what happened. She told police that she had been dating French for about a year and that she was married to Austin.

The woman said she woke up around 8 a.m. Jan. 30 to use the restroom and heard her bedroom door open.

According to court documents, the woman said she saw Austin walk into the bedroom.

“She yelled at him, then he confronted French,” police said.

The woman said she then left but got a call from her son.

“He said you need to come home because Christopher French is not doing good,” the probable cause affidavit said. “[She] stated that when she arrived home, she found French on the floor with blood coming out of his mouth.”

The 15-year-old told police he heard a knock at the door and when he went to the door, he saw Austin who asked if his mother was there. According to the document, the 15-year-old said he did not know then Austin went to the bedroom.

The teen said he then heard some banging going on then Austin walked out and told him to “call his mom.”

On Wednesday, a Craighead County District Court judge found probable cause to arrest Austin and set his bond at $1 million. Austin will be arraigned on March 31 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old...
One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash
An 18-year-old Paragould man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.
Man accused of raping child
Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
Road rage shooting suspect appears in court

Latest News

Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
Road rage shooting suspect appears in court
Power lines
Power outages reported in Harrisburg area
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
Dyer Co Sheriff with TBI agents at former home of Karen Swift
TBI, Dyer Co. sheriff search former home of unsolved murder victim Karen Swift