Fight leads to arrest for murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Louis man faces a murder-2nd degree charge after Jonesboro police say a fight late last month turned deadly.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Lloyd E. Austin around 8 p.m. Feb. 1 on suspicion of second-degree homicide.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Jan. 30 in the 1600-block of Links Circle concerning an unresponsive male.

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to a medical call in the 1600 block of Links Circle. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male. CID is investigating the case. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)

A woman told police that her boyfriend, Christopher French, had been in a fight and was unresponsive. Police later found French beside the bed on the floor.

Officers later interviewed the woman and her 15-year-old son about what happened. She told police that she had been dating French for about a year and that she was married to Austin.

The woman said she woke up around 8 a.m. Jan. 30 to use the restroom and heard her bedroom door open.

According to court documents, the woman said she saw Austin walk into the bedroom.

“She yelled at him, then he confronted French,” police said.

The woman said she then left but got a call from her son.

“He said you need to come home because Christopher French is not doing good,” the probable cause affidavit said. “[She] stated that when she arrived home, she found French on the floor with blood coming out of his mouth.”

The 15-year-old told police he heard a knock at the door and when he went to the door, he saw Austin who asked if his mother was there. According to the document, the 15-year-old said he did not know then Austin went to the bedroom.

The teen said he then heard some banging going on then Austin walked out and told him to “call his mom.”

On Wednesday, a Craighead County District Court judge found probable cause to arrest Austin and set his bond at $1 million. Austin will be arraigned on March 31 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.