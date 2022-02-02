Energy Alert
Florida family photos found at Jonesboro Goodwill

The 100+ year-old photos are on their way back to their rightful owners
By Chase Gage
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Family photos are often a keepsake stored away in a safe place. So, when a handful turned up in a Goodwill donation pile, employees at the store quickly moved to get them back to their rightful owner.

Seemingly out of the blue, Janice Lundy, a retired Florida native, received a Facebook message from a stranger in Tennessee.

The message included a picture of several old family photos. On the back of the photos were names and dates as early as 1918.

To Lundy’s surprise, the photos were of her grandfather, Porter Herne, when he was a young child.

She was shocked to find out the photos had turned up at Goodwill in Jonesboro, more than 1,000 miles away from her home in Moore Haven, Florida.

Goodwill employees believe the photos were accidentally donated by an unknown party.

When they noticed the photos, realized the mistake and wanted to fix it.

To spread the word and hopefully find the owner of the photos, they turned to Facebook. They made a post with all known information and hit send, hoping for the best.

From there, the post found its way to a genealogy group in Tennessee, where one dedicated woman did enough research to track Lundy down.

“She did some research of her own and found my grandad’s name which led her to his obituary and then to my grandmother’s obituary where she found my name,” Lundy recalled. “Then she looked me up on Facebook.”

Now, the pictures are on their way to the Sunshine state where they belong.

Lundy said she and her family are excited to get their hands on the photos they never knew existed

“It’s awesome. My whole family now lives in Florida and everybody is excited to get these pictures,” she said. “So we will be anxious for them to be here and actually be able to look at them in person.”

How did the photos end up in Jonesboro, though?

The question remains unanswered, but Lundy did reveal a link between her grandfather and the Natural State.

Hern was originally from Arkansas and did have family scattered throughout the state, so the photos likely came from them. Perhaps once Lundy receives the photos, they can get a better idea of where they originated.

Regardless of how the chain of events came about, Lundy is just thankful they did.

“I just want to express appreciation to everybody who’s been involved in this whole process because without the people that have worked so hard to find us, we would never have known and wouldn’t have these pictures,” she said.

This inspiring story shows us something as simple as a photograph can bring people from thousands of miles apart together and leave everyone with a smile on their face.

