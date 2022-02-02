Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Indiana teen sentenced 100 years for killing younger siblings

Indiana teen sentenced for killing his young siblings
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - A teenager was sentenced to a pair of 50-year terms that will run consecutively for the murders of his two younger siblings.

WXIX reports Nickalas Kedrowitz was found guilty in 2021 on two counts of murder for the deaths of his 2-year-old sister Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz.

A judge sentenced Kedrowitz to 100 total years in jail on Tuesday. Each murder charge carries a 50-year sentence that will run consecutively.

Kedrowitz was 13 years old when Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said he killed his siblings.

Nathaniel’s stepmother, Christina McCartney, said on May 1, 2017, she came home to find her daughter lifeless. McCartney said her son told her something was wrong and that Desiree “wasn’t breathing right.”

Both children died of suffocation in the family’s home in Osgood, officials ruled. McCartney died May 6 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Ritz died 81 days later.

Kerdowitz was arrested in August 2018. Officials say after Ritz’s death, the teen confessed.

“There were several remarks that were made to police about freeing the siblings from some sort of hell,” Hertel said.

Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old...
One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash
An 18-year-old Paragould man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.
Man accused of raping child
Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
Road rage shooting suspect appears in court

Latest News

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
5-month-old in critical condition after being thrown against wall by babysitter, police say
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
Oregon senator discusses Ukraine tensions
Oregon senator discusses Ukraine tensions