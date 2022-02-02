Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro CWL prepare for upcoming winter storm

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro CWL is preparing for possible outages and damage from the upcoming winter storm.

CWL Energy and Marketing Administrator Slade Mitchell said crews will be on standby to ensure they can quickly respond.

“We’re hoping that some of the upgrades we’ve made to our system in the addition of an outage management system will help mitigate the effects of the harsh weather and also aid in our response to any damage,” Mitchell said.

Upgrades include installing steel power poles and cutting trees back away from the powerline.

Mitchell added that generators have been inspected and fueled up to keep water running during outages.

He advises customers to verify their contact information on their accounts and make sure the number associated is a mobile number in case their landlines are down.

If homeowners are using a generator, Mitchell mentioned it is best that the generator is not connected to the CWL system.

“Generators that are connected to the CWL system can back-feed onto lines and put our workers in danger,” he said. “We recommend that homeowners who plan to use generators tied directly to their homes use a licensed electrician to make those connections.”

Customers can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 800-933-3672.

To view outages in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
One arrested in road rage shooting
The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Meteorologist Zach Holder expects the “high-impact storm” to move into Northeast Arkansas...
Winter storm could cause ‘power outages for days’
Some of the extensive damage from Saturday's fire as the flames blew out the door of the...
Jonesboro fire leaves family searching for answers

Latest News

Meteorologist Zach Holder expects the “high-impact storm” to move into Northeast Arkansas...
Winter storm could cause ‘power outages for days’
Ryan's 6PM Weather Forecast - 2/1/2022
Ryan's 6PM Weather Forecast - 2/1/2022
Power lines all across Clay County have be modified since the 2009 storm and Clay County...
Electric company remembers 2009 ice storm ahead of winter weather
Missouri Gov. Parson activates National Guard ahead of winter storm