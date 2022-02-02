Jonesboro CWL prepare for upcoming winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro CWL is preparing for possible outages and damage from the upcoming winter storm.

CWL Energy and Marketing Administrator Slade Mitchell said crews will be on standby to ensure they can quickly respond.

“We’re hoping that some of the upgrades we’ve made to our system in the addition of an outage management system will help mitigate the effects of the harsh weather and also aid in our response to any damage,” Mitchell said.

Upgrades include installing steel power poles and cutting trees back away from the powerline.

Mitchell added that generators have been inspected and fueled up to keep water running during outages.

He advises customers to verify their contact information on their accounts and make sure the number associated is a mobile number in case their landlines are down.

If homeowners are using a generator, Mitchell mentioned it is best that the generator is not connected to the CWL system.

“Generators that are connected to the CWL system can back-feed onto lines and put our workers in danger,” he said. “We recommend that homeowners who plan to use generators tied directly to their homes use a licensed electrician to make those connections.”

Customers can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 800-933-3672.

To view outages in your area, click here.

