Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.

Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old...
One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash
Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
One arrested in road rage shooting
An 18-year-old Paragould man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.
Man accused of raping child

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
LIVE: Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years