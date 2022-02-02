Power outages reported in Harrisburg area
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,800 Entergy Arkansas customers in the Harrisburg area were without power Wednesday afternoon as a severe winter storm is forecast for the area.
According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, the outages were reported around 1:20 p.m., Feb. 2.
The outage is expected to be fixed by 4 p.m., Feb. 2, according to the website.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
