Power outages reported in Harrisburg area

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,800 Entergy Arkansas customers in the Harrisburg area were without power Wednesday afternoon as a severe winter storm is forecast for the area.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, the outages were reported around 1:20 p.m., Feb. 2.

Nearly 1,500 Entergy Arkansas customers are without power Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm prepares to barrel into Northeast Arkansas later Wednesday.(Source: Entergy Arkansas)

The outage is expected to be fixed by 4 p.m., Feb. 2, according to the website.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

