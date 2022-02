The first day of February featured more conference games around Northeast Arkansas.

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/1/22)

Forrest City 60, Wynne 26 (Boys)

Wynne 55, Forrest City 30 (Girls)

Brookland 39, Westside 35 (Boys)

Valley View 56, Southside 53 (Boys - OT)

Armorel 55, Ridgefield Christian 25 (Girls)

Trumann 52, Highland 37 (Boys)

Osceola 76, Hoxie 42 (Boys)

Corning 60, Rivercrest 54 (Boys)

Corning 60, Rivercrest 31 (Girls)

Gosnell 79, Harrisburg 63 (Boys)

Piggott 70, EPC 51 (Girls)

BIC 62, Rector 56 (Boys)

Marmaduke 78, Cross County 32 (Girls - Lady Greyhounds 31-2)

EPC 60, Riverside 55 (Boys)

Earle 67, Bay 50 (Boys)

Marked Tree 75, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 34 (Boys)

Mammoth Spring 55, Hillcrest 27 (Boys)

Mammoth Spring 51, Hillcrest 29 (Girls)

Cave City 56, Newport 51 (Boys)

Cave City 49, Newport 32 (Girls)

Sloan-Hendrix 61, Melbourne 51 (Boys)

Melbourne 44, Sloan-Hendrix 13 (Girls - Lady Bearkatz 22-0)

Tuckerman 48, White County Central 18 (Girls)

Salem 70, Midland 38 (Boys)

Salem 62. Midland 17 (Girls)

