Stores see winter weather supplies fly off shelves

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In anticipation of this week’s winter weather, hardware stores are slammed with customers to the point that a lot of the stores are selling out quickly.

Donnie Reams, Manager of Gazaway Ace Hardware in Jonesboro, said they had already run out of generators by Tuesday afternoon.

He added they were getting online and in-store orders for more than just generators and propane.

With people coming in and buying ice melts, shovels, and heaters, Reams said this is giving some of their customers a flashback to 2009.

“Everyone still has that 2009 fear in their minds about the ice storm we had then. So everybody is trying to be more prepared this time more than they were the last time,” he said.

Reams is not sure when they will have some of those items back in stock.

He added that they do have a truck scheduled for Friday, but certain items like generators may take longer to arrive in the store.

