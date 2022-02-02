Energy Alert
TBI, Dyer Co. sheriff search former home of unsolved murder victim Karen Swift

Dyer Co Sheriff with TBI agents at former home of Karen Swift(WMC viewer)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation of the 2011 murder of a Dyersburg woman continues as TBI agents were asked to assist Dyer County Sheriff’s Department in a search at the victim’s former home Tuesday.

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box tells Action News 5 an investigation is ongoing at 65 Willie Johnson Road, the former home of Karen Swift who was reported missing on Halloween in 2011 just weeks after filing for divorce. Swift reportedly went to a party in Dyersburg the night of October 30, investigators found her car near her home with a shredded tire, but Karen and her purse were gone.

Swift’s body was found a few months later near a cemetery. Autopsy report provided notes Swift died from a “blunt force injury of the head”.

Over 10 years have passed and the case is still unsolved. Sheriff Box said in a 2019 interview that his office has never stopped working on the case and stood by their investigation.

The TBI says they are assisting Dyer Co officials but no details about the assist was provided.

An Action News 5 viewer captured photos Tuesday of what appears to be digging equipment. Sheriff Box tells us he cannot comment on the investigation.

In 2019, the District Attorney’s office was reviewing the investigative case file of Karen Swift.

We’ve reached out to District Attorney Danny Goodman’s office to get more information about the investigation.

Karen Swift murder investigation(WMC viewer)

