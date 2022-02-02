Our winter storm continues to take road conditions from bad to worse this morning. The good news is that I’m seeing a lot of sleet across Region 8 instead of freezing rain. Hopefully, that continues for the rest of the morning. The highest precipitation rates arrive late this morning and last until around noon. We’ll still get winter weather this afternoon, but it may be a little lighter. Some start to transition to snow later while most stay in the sleet. Power outages are still expected in areas that stay in freezing rain. Wind gusts will add even more weight to any ice on power lines and trees. Very cold air stays over Region 8 for the next couple of days, so these issues may persist into the weekend in some areas.

