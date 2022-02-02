Winter Weather Tips: How to stay safe and warm once weather hits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter weather is on its way, and the time to prepare is now. It’s never too early to make a plan.

Staying Warm

The storm that’s set to move through Region 8 has the potential to knock out power for some, so staying warm in the safest way possible will be one of the top priorities.

Martin Hamrick is the assistant fire chief for the Jonesboro Fire Department. He said for those planning on using space heaters, make sure you’re buying a good, quality heater. He said if you’re operating one, do it as safely as possible.

“Don’t have it too close to combustibles. If they’re out by themselves, they do a good job. If you’re throwing blankets on top of them or you’ve got them too close to something, they will catch those items on fire,” Hamrick said.

For those that lose power and plan to use a fireplace, it’s important to make sure your chimney has been cleaned within the last year and that carbon monoxide detectors are working.

If you plan to use a generator, keep it outside. Never put them inside or in a garage.

Vehicle Prep

Whether the storm produces more sleet or freezing rain, it will likely leave roads pretty nasty throughout the day Thursday, and even into Friday. However, it won’t just be the roads that take a hit, but vehicles, too.

“Another big thing that we see happen is people get out on the roads when they’re icy. Take extra time,” Hamrick said. “It’s also a good idea to have some blankets and water and make sure your car is full of fuel so that way, if you do run off the road, you can at least stay in there and stay warm until somebody can help you out.”

Other actions to consider are filling your wiper fluid with liquid deicer and having an ice scraper ready.

If you do have to get out on the roads, never drive your car before the windshield is completely cleared off. If you do have to be on the roads, exercise extreme caution. Drive like you’ve got a pot of grandma’s chili in the front seat without a lid and you’re on your way to Sunday dinner.

Emergency Kits

If the power goes out and the roads are slick, it’s important to have essential items ready.

“The biggest thing for this time of year is to make sure your blankets or a way of staying warm,” Hamrick said. “Hot hands, flashlights, battery operated radios, maybe a power pack for your phone so you can just keep your phone charged. But the biggest thing is to be able to stay warm in these type of situations.”

Other items to consider, whether indoors or on the road are:

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables

Road maps

And anything else you see fit for your situation

It’s always better to be overprepared and not need something than to be underprepared and have to do without.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.