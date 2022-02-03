Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ARDOT prepares for winter storm

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of people on the roads.

Brad Smithee, the District 10 Engineer for ARDOT, said that his crew has been prepping all week.

“Today, our engineers are getting our trucks ready, all of our crews are making sure we are loaded with spreaders, our plows, and making sure our materials are ready,” said Smithee.

Smithee said that his crew will be working overnight, spreading their mixture of brine. The salt and snow and ice mixture help keep the roads clear of ice and sleet.

He added that the high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are important because they raised the temperature on the roads, hopefully making it difficult for the ice to stick.

Smithee said it is important for people to stay off the roads, if possible. He said that when that slush mixture gets padded into the ground by cars, it makes it more difficult to clear.

“Roads can go bad quickly, and we can’t fix that,” said Smithee. “We are going to fight it, we are going to work as hard as we can, and we are going to make the roads as good as we can as quickly as we can but just always be cautious.”

ARDOT said that they plan on treating all major interstates and highways first and then plan to work their way around towns. The same goes for when they start to clear roads as well.

Smithee stressed that the biggest thing if you have to get out is to just be safe and move very slow when driving.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old...
One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash
Power lines
Power outages reported in Poinsett County
An 18-year-old Paragould man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.
Man accused of raping child

Latest News

Captain Charles Smith of the Salvation Army in Jonesboro said they will have coffee, water,...
Options to keep Jonesboro residents warm
ARDOT spent Wednesday working to prepare for winter weather as road conditions are expected to...
ARDOT prepares for winter storm
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Red Wolves hold February NSD press conference
Arkansas State football holds February NSD press conference