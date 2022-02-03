ARDOT prepares for winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of people on the roads.

Brad Smithee, the District 10 Engineer for ARDOT, said that his crew has been prepping all week.

“Today, our engineers are getting our trucks ready, all of our crews are making sure we are loaded with spreaders, our plows, and making sure our materials are ready,” said Smithee.

Smithee said that his crew will be working overnight, spreading their mixture of brine. The salt and snow and ice mixture help keep the roads clear of ice and sleet.

He added that the high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are important because they raised the temperature on the roads, hopefully making it difficult for the ice to stick.

Smithee said it is important for people to stay off the roads, if possible. He said that when that slush mixture gets padded into the ground by cars, it makes it more difficult to clear.

“Roads can go bad quickly, and we can’t fix that,” said Smithee. “We are going to fight it, we are going to work as hard as we can, and we are going to make the roads as good as we can as quickly as we can but just always be cautious.”

ARDOT said that they plan on treating all major interstates and highways first and then plan to work their way around towns. The same goes for when they start to clear roads as well.

Smithee stressed that the biggest thing if you have to get out is to just be safe and move very slow when driving.

