Arkansas court says trooper photos don’t have to be released

The court sided with the State Police, which had denied a Freedom of Information Act request by a blogger for photos of all uniformed and plainclothes troopers who don’t work undercover.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed a judge’s decision that the State Police must release photos of all of its troopers who don’t work undercover.

Justices on Thursday said that releasing all of the photos would effectively identify troopers who work undercover.

The court sided with the State Police, which had denied a Freedom of Information Act request by a blogger for photos of all uniformed and plainclothes troopers who don’t work undercover.

Justices said the photos could be used alongside other sources that list state employees’ names to find troopers who work undercover.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

