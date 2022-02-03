Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball game vs. ULM remains scheduled for 7pm, Athletic Department announces updates

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State men’s basketball game tonight versus ULM at First National Bank Arena remains scheduled for 7:00 p.m.  The Athletics Department has issued the following updates, and asks anyone attending to please exercise extreme caution traveling to and from the arena:

· PARKING:  There will be open parking, and wintry mix will be cleared on some lots.  No pass will be required to enter any of the parking lots.

· ENTRY:  The Yellow and Red entrances will be open and available for entry as normal.  The Lower Red entrance will also be open for all patrons tonight only.  The Blue and Green entrances will not be available to the general public for tonight’s game.  The ticket office located at the Lower Red entrance will be open.

· CONCESSIONS:  Limited concessions will be available.

