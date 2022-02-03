Arkansas State women’s tennis reschedules two home matches
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Winter weather has forced Arkansas State women’s tennis matches scheduled for this weekend to be rescheduled.
Originally scheduled to face Southeast Missouri on Friday and Kansas City on Saturday, A-State has postponed both matches. The Red Wolves are now slated to face SEMO on Wednesday, March 9, at 1:00 p.m., while the match against Kansas City has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 12, at noon.
