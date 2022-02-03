Crashes shut down Interstate 555

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two crashes in Poinsett County have shut down Interstate 555.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, one of the crashes occurred in Payneway after a car slid in the middle of the road. Another crash occurred near Tyronza when an 18-wheeler slid off the road.

As of 12:45 p.m., IDrive Arkansas showed traffic in these areas at a standstill.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but no other details were provided.

This comes as winter weather continues to make it difficult to drive on the roads.

Region 8 News will continue to give updates on this situation as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.