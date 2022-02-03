Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two crashes in Poinsett County have shut down Interstate 555.
According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, one of the crashes occurred in Payneway after a car slid in the middle of the road. Another crash occurred near Tyronza when an 18-wheeler slid off the road.
As of 12:45 p.m., IDrive Arkansas showed traffic in these areas at a standstill.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but no other details were provided.
This comes as winter weather continues to make it difficult to drive on the roads.
Region 8 News will continue to give updates on this situation as it progresses.
