Cross County RB/WR/SS AJ Beale commits to Arkansas State

Cross County All-State standout AJ Beale committed to Arkansas State on Thursday.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is fresh off their 2nd signing day but their 2022 class isn’t done.

Cross County senior AJ Beale announced today that he’s committing to the Red Wolves. He’s a three-time All-Conference selection and earned All-State honors this past season. Beale lined up in several positions for the Thunderbirds, including running back, wide receiver, and strong safety.

Beale had over 2,000 all purpose yards and 16 touchdowns on offense in 2021. He also recorded 73 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense for the Thunderbirds.

