GMR8: Roads going from bad to worse

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Feb. 3. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our winter storm continues to take road conditions from bad to worse this morning.

The good news is that a lot of sleet across Region 8 instead of freezing rain. Hopefully, that continues for the rest of the morning.

The highest precipitation rates arrive late this morning and last until around noon.

We’ll still get winter weather this afternoon, but it may be a little lighter. Some start to transition to snow later while most stay in the sleet.

Power outages are still expected in areas that stay in freezing rain. Wind gusts will add even more weight to any ice on power lines and trees.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

The Region 8 News team is also keeping a close eye on the weather and the roads.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will join us live from the StormTracker with a look at road conditions throughout Region 8.

Our reporters, Chase Gage and Monae Stevens are also out and about with the latest on the wintry weather and what’s being done to keep you safe.

Adam Jones will have the latest news and updates from around the state and the word coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

