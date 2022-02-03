Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ll still get winter weather this afternoon, but it may be a little lighter.
Winter Storm Warning: ‘Treacherous’ roads reported across Region 8
The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Power lines
Power outages reported in Poinsett County
Dyer Co Sheriff with TBI agents at former home of Karen Swift
TBI, Dyer Co. sheriff search former home of unsolved murder victim Karen Swift

Latest News

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive
We’ll still get winter weather this afternoon, but it may be a little lighter.
Winter Storm Warning: ‘Treacherous’ roads reported across Region 8
Clinton National Airport in Little Rock began applying anti-icing material to its runway and...
Dozens of Memphis, Little Rock flights canceled
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Severe winter weather has contributed to accidents in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday.
RAW: Jackknifed semis, crashes seen during winter storm