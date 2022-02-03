Hardy police offer help during winter storm
Police chief wants to keep citizens off roads if at all possible
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The foothills in Hardy endured a significant accumulation of sleet Thursday morning. In preparation, the police department devised a plan to keep as many citizens safe as possible.
Hardy Chief of Police Scott Rose said they started preparing vehicles days ahead of the storm so they could help out any way possible. Whether it’s helping someone get their car out of a ditch or delivering essential medicine, they’re on standby.
“We’re here. We’ve got everybody on standby. If anybody needs something, if we can prevent them from getting out, if we need to go to the store for them or whatever we can do, we will,” he said. “They can reach out and we’ll do our best to get to them in a timely manner.”
Rose said the idea is to help those that might have trouble helping themselves such as the elderly, those without vehicles, and other populations that need more urgent help. If the matter isn’t urgent, it’s best to keep the lines clear for those that need help.
Rose said for emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies, though, call 870-994-2211 and they will do all they can to help.
Road conditions diminished early Thursday morning and could get worse through the day. Snow plows were out as early as 4 a.m. doing their part, but sleet quickly accumulated in their tracks.
Rose is advising everyone to stay home if at all possible.
