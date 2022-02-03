Hardy police offer help during winter storm

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The foothills in Hardy endured a significant accumulation of sleet Thursday morning. In preparation, the police department devised a plan to keep as many citizens safe as possible.

Hardy Chief of Police Scott Rose said they started preparing vehicles days ahead of the storm so they could help out any way possible. Whether it’s helping someone get their car out of a ditch or delivering essential medicine, they’re on standby.

“We’re here. We’ve got everybody on standby. If anybody needs something, if we can prevent them from getting out, if we need to go to the store for them or whatever we can do, we will,” he said. “They can reach out and we’ll do our best to get to them in a timely manner.”

Still falling as sleet here in Hardy. Might be a *little* snow mixed in here and there but the roads are already slick and crews are out plowing already. @ryanvaughan @ZachHolderWx @WXAaronJC @Region8News pic.twitter.com/fGcuAq8m0j — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) February 3, 2022

Rose said the idea is to help those that might have trouble helping themselves such as the elderly, those without vehicles, and other populations that need more urgent help. If the matter isn’t urgent, it’s best to keep the lines clear for those that need help.

Rose said for emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies, though, call 870-994-2211 and they will do all they can to help.

Went outside to get some footage and as I was recording, a car got stuck in the McDonalds parking lot. A kind citizen stopped to help.



Sleet still coming down. Some pellets hit me in the face and didn’t feel very good. I’ll have more on @Region8News Midday. pic.twitter.com/tpXP6Pd3yf — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) February 3, 2022

Road conditions diminished early Thursday morning and could get worse through the day. Snow plows were out as early as 4 a.m. doing their part, but sleet quickly accumulated in their tracks.

Rose is advising everyone to stay home if at all possible.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.