Jonesboro offices, services closed

Interstate 555 through Jonesboro was covered with sleet and ice Thursday morning.
Interstate 555 through Jonesboro was covered with sleet and ice Thursday morning.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The icy winter storm has shut down the City of Jonesboro’s offices and services.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday that city offices would be closed to all except essential staff.

Sanitation and JET will not run routes, according to a news release.

The mayor encouraged residents to travel only if necessary.

“Conditions will worsen as cars pack the ice on the roads, making them more dangerous,” he was quoted as saying. “If you must drive, please avoid city and state vehicles sweeping main thoroughfares and highways.”

While the city’s Street Department will continue to blade and sand main thoroughfares throughout the day, the statement said roads will continue to deteriorate until conditions improve.

