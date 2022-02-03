Energy Alert
Sunshine Returns Later Today

February 4th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/3)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Roads are solid ice this morning! You may slide a lot more and have to drive even slower as accumulating sleet has been packed down to a smooth layer of ice. We’ll see poor travel conditions into the weekend. Any snow showers won’t last long into the morning. By the afternoon, the sun returns which should help slush up some of the ice making it easier to plow. Temperatures stay cold into the weekend with highs above freezing and overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s. A lot of sun is expected into next week and we should stay free of any rain or winter weather over the next week.

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

