Options to keep Jonesboro residents warm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your power goes out or you need to get out from this evening’s icy conditions, we are tracking ways to keep you safe and warm.

Captain Charles Smith of the Salvation Army said their chapel located at 800 Cate Avenue will serve as a warming center and will be available for anyone. If you need food, the organization will also have dinner around 5 p.m. each day.

“We really are the only location in Jonesboro for people to come in and stay warm. That may be homeless. That may have no power in their house,” Smith said. “Sure they could go somewhere else and eat lunch and do things, but the thing is, in order to stay warm, to stay secure, our facility will be open to the public.”

Smith said they will have coffee, water, maybe some hot chocolate, and they will also be passing out blankets to help warm people up.

There are other options across the city, including the Parker Park Community Center on 1506 North Church Street.

The center closes at 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, but it could open back up if a large number of people start to lose power and need somewhere to stay warm.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said they are prepping different options depending on how severe the weather is.

“We are prepared for different outcomes. The Salvation Army has always been the first resource for round-the-clock shelter in such times. If needed we are prepared to open up other facilities,” said Copenhaver.

He said the city will give updates on its social media about what places will be open as warming centers if that is needed.

The city will also announce by 6 am, Thursday, Feb. 3 if their offices will be open and if there are any road closures.

For the latest updates on weather conditions and a list of resources to keep you safe, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.