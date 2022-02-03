Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Power outages reported in Poinsett County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,400 Entergy Arkansas customers in Poinsett County were without power Wednesday afternoon as a severe winter storm is forecasted for the area.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, the first outage was reported around 1:20 p.m., Feb. 2. in the Harrisburg area.

Power outage in Harrisburg area.
Power outage in Harrisburg area.(Source: Entergy Arkansas)

The outage in the Harrisburg area is expected to be fixed by 12 p.m., Feb. 3, according to the website.

Another outage was reported in the Lepanto area around 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Power outage in Lepanto area.
Power outage in Lepanto area.(Entergy Arkansas)

The outage in the Lepanto area is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. the same evening.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: Long-lasting power outages, slick roads expected
Jonesboro Police are currently on scene at a crash that occurred at East Johnson Avenue and Old...
One taken to hospital after Jonesboro crash
An 18-year-old Paragould man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.
Man accused of raping child

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will work overnight into Thursday morning to prep the...
ARDOT prepares for winter storm
Captain Charles Smith of the Salvation Army in Jonesboro said they will have coffee, water,...
Options to keep Jonesboro residents warm
ARDOT spent Wednesday working to prepare for winter weather as road conditions are expected to...
ARDOT prepares for winter storm
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Red Wolves hold February NSD press conference
Arkansas State football holds February NSD press conference