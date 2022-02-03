Power outages reported in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,400 Entergy Arkansas customers in Poinsett County were without power Wednesday afternoon as a severe winter storm is forecasted for the area.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, the first outage was reported around 1:20 p.m., Feb. 2. in the Harrisburg area.

Power outage in Harrisburg area. (Source: Entergy Arkansas)

The outage in the Harrisburg area is expected to be fixed by 12 p.m., Feb. 3, according to the website.

Another outage was reported in the Lepanto area around 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Power outage in Lepanto area. (Entergy Arkansas)

The outage in the Lepanto area is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. the same evening.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.