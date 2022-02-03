SONIC Hard Seltzer expands to more markets
(Gray News) - After just three months in test markets, SONIC Hard Seltzer is expanding to more than half the United States.
COOP Ale Works, which partnered with SONIC to make the drinks, announced the expansion of the hard seltzer Thursday.
SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. All flavors have 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, are gluten free, and have a 5% ABV.
The Tropical Variety Pack includes:
- Ocean Water
- Melon Medly
- Mango Guava
- Orange Pineapple
The Citrus Variety Park includes:
- Cherry Limeade
- Original Limeade
- Classic Lemonade
- Lemon Berry
The drinks are not available at SONIC Drive-In locations.
COOP Ale Works said SONIC Hard Seltzer has become one of the top 10 fastest-selling seltzer brands nationally since its debut in test markets.
The drinks will now be available at select retailers in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut,
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- West Virginia
To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit the store locator here.
