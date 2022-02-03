Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sporadic outages reported in Region 8

Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m....
Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 3.(Entergy Arkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A few power outages were reported Thursday morning as sleet mixed with snow and freezing rain moved across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 3.

Many of those were in Poinsett County. According to Entergy, 3,864 customers in that Region 8 area were without power.

Neither Jonesboro City Water and Light nor Craighead County Electric Cooperative reported outages.

Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m....
Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 3.(Entergy Arkansas)

Report Power Outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

  • Call: 1-800-521-2450
  • Register to report an outage via text message by clicking here:

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

  • To report an outage: 1-888-771-7772
  • To register for text messaging services, click here
  • To view the current outage map, click here

Entergy Arkansas:

  • To report an outage: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
  • To sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

  • Call 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

  • To report an outage, call 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

  • To report an outage call one of the following toll-free numbers:
  • From Baxter County - 870-425-2141
  • From Fulton County - 870-895-3221
  • From Izard County - 870-670-5600
  • From Sharp County - 870-994-2191
  • To report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.

Osceola Municipal Light & Power:

  • Call (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable:

  • To report an outage call (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

  • To report an outage call (870) 593-3208

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: ‘Treacherous’ roads reported across Region 8
The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
Power lines
Power outages reported in Poinsett County
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Dyer Co Sheriff with TBI agents at former home of Karen Swift
TBI, Dyer Co. sheriff search former home of unsolved murder victim Karen Swift

Latest News

An approaching winter storm could bring long-lasting power outages and slick roads to Northeast...
Winter Storm Warning: ‘Treacherous’ roads reported across Region 8
Our winter storm continues to take road conditions from bad to worse this morning.
GMR8: Roads going from bad to worse
Power lines
Power outages reported in Poinsett County
Captain Charles Smith of the Salvation Army in Jonesboro said they will have coffee, water,...
Options to keep Jonesboro residents warm