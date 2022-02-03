Sporadic outages reported in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A few power outages were reported Thursday morning as sleet mixed with snow and freezing rain moved across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 3.

Many of those were in Poinsett County. According to Entergy, 3,864 customers in that Region 8 area were without power.

Neither Jonesboro City Water and Light nor Craighead County Electric Cooperative reported outages.

Report Power Outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

Call: 1-800-521-2450

Register to report an outage via text message by clicking here

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

To report an outage: 1-888-771-7772

To register for text messaging services, click here

To view the current outage map, click here

Entergy Arkansas:

To report an outage: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)

To sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

Call 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

To see outages, click here

Call (870) 930-3300

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

To report an outage, call 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

To report an outage call one of the following toll-free numbers:

From Baxter County - 870-425-2141

From Fulton County - 870-895-3221

From Izard County - 870-670-5600

From Sharp County - 870-994-2191

To report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here

Osceola Municipal Light & Power:

Call (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable:

To report an outage call (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

To report an outage call (870) 593-3208

