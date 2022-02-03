Sporadic outages reported in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A few power outages were reported Thursday morning as sleet mixed with snow and freezing rain moved across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
Entergy Arkansas reported 10,848 customers in the state were without power, as of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 3.
Many of those were in Poinsett County. According to Entergy, 3,864 customers in that Region 8 area were without power.
Neither Jonesboro City Water and Light nor Craighead County Electric Cooperative reported outages.
Report Power Outages:
Clay County Electric Cooperative:
- Call: 1-800-521-2450
- Register to report an outage via text message by clicking here:
Craighead Electric Cooperative:
- To report an outage: 1-888-771-7772
- To register for text messaging services, click here
- To view the current outage map, click here
- To report an outage: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
- To sign up for text message alerts, click here
- Call 870-523-3691
- To see outages, click here.
- Call (870) 930-3300
Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:
- To report an outage, call 1-800-439-4563
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:
- To report an outage call one of the following toll-free numbers:
- From Baxter County - 870-425-2141
- From Fulton County - 870-895-3221
- From Izard County - 870-670-5600
- From Sharp County - 870-994-2191
- To report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.
Osceola Municipal Light & Power:
- Call (870) 563-5245
Paragould Light Water and Cable:
- To report an outage call (870) 239-7700
Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer
- To report an outage call (870) 593-3208
