Two accidents on I-40 cause lane closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two separate accidents have traffic backed up on I-40.

An accident involving an 18-wheeler near Mound city Road has all westbound lanes closed on I-40. The traffic is being diverted onto Mound City Road.

The second incident is semitruck that has become stuck in a jackknife position, blocking all westbound traffic on the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

