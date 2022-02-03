Energy Alert
Two accidents on I-40 cause lane closures

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two separate accidents have traffic backed up on I-40.

An accident involving an 18-wheeler near Mound city Road has all westbound lanes closed on I-40. The traffic is being diverted onto Mound City Road.

The second incident is semitruck that has become stuck in a jackknife position, blocking all westbound traffic on the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

