Umude’s 31 points power Arkansas in 99-73 rout of Georgia

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored a season-high 31 points and Arkansas held Georgia to just 26 second-half points en route to a 99-73 victory Wednesday night for the Razorbacks’ seventh straight win.

Umude gave the Razorbacks the lead for good on a layup with 3:26 left in the first half and hit a 3-pointer to send the team into intermission with a six-point lead, 53-47. Umude pumped in 10 points with a dunk and back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 65-49 in just over three minutes to start the second half. The Razorbacks outscored Georgia 46-26 in the second half.

Umude hit 6 of 8 from behind the arc and was 12 of 20 overall. JD Notae was 4 of 7 from long range and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jaylin Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds and Au’Diese Toney chipped in 10 points. Arkansas (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) was 15 of 28 from 3-point range (53.6%) and 40 of 71 (56.3%) overall.

Kario Oquendo led Georgia (6-16, 1-8) with 17 points. Aaron Cook contributed 12 points. The Bulldogs were 24 of 53 from the field (45.3%), including 8 of 17 from distance.

Arkansas plays host to Mississippi State Saturday in a rematch of both team’s conference opener, which the Bulldogs won, 81-68. No. 1 Auburn comes to Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Georgia will host Auburn on Saturday.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

