Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

