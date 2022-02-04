Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 inmates hurt in Calico Rock, Ark. prison disturbance

Two inmates were hospitalized after they were injured in a disturbance at a north Arkansas...
Two inmates were hospitalized after they were injured in a disturbance at a north Arkansas prison, the state Department of Corrections.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two inmates were hospitalized after they were injured in a disturbance at a north Arkansas prison, the state Department of Corrections.

The department said 18 inmates in three barracks participated in the disturbance Wednesday at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock. The trouble unfolded as inmates were not complying with staff instructions, the department said in a news release.

Two inmates were sent to outside hospitals with multiple lacerations and returned to the facility Thursday, department spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said.

No weapons were used by inmates during the disturbance, in which prison staff responded with pepper spray, Murphy said. No staff was injured, she said.

The department will refer the disturbance to Arkansas State Police after an incident report has been completed, she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roads are solid ice this morning!"
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast...
Several crashes reported throughout area
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

Latest News

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
Storm leaves more than foot of snow in parts of Missouri
"Roads are solid ice this morning!"
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
City of Jonesboro plow truck
Icy roads expected to stay in Jonesboro