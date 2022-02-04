Arkansas State women’s basketball/ULM matchup postponed

Due to a roof leak resulting in wet court conditions inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum Thursday night, Arkansas State’s women’s basketball game at ULM was postponed and moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

Originally slated for 6:30 p.m., tip was delayed until coaches, officials and administrators met with hopes of starting at 8 p.m., but court conditions did not improve enough in time for the game to be contested.

A-State (10-11, 3-4 SBC) now turns its attention to Saturday’s road test at Louisiana (12-5, 4-3), slated for a 2 p.m. tip inside the Cajundome. The game can be viewed live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.