Arkansas Tourism Ticker: State tourism tax likely to set new record, but hotel numbers lag

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansans are traveling and people are traveling to Arkansas as the state’s tourism tax saw a 50% increase in revenue, while local cities are benefiting as well.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics reported this week that the state’s 2% tourism tax revenue from January to October 2021 brought in $17.5 million in revenue, up from the $11.7 million collected in the same time in 2020 and up 15.6% from the same time in 2019.

The hospitality tax collections for nearly 20 cities surveyed showed a 30.1% increase from the same time in 2020 and a 5.9% increase from 2019 numbers.

Locally, the city of Jonesboro collected $641,326 in tourism taxes from January through October, up nearly 37% from the same time in 2020.

As for counties, Baxter, Craighead, and Crittenden counties also saw increases in tourism tax collections from Jan. to Oct. 2021, compared to the same time in 2020.

Baxter County brought in $500,683, up 18% from 2020; Craighead County brought in $459,002, up 56.6% and Crittenden County brought in $624,052, up 60.7%.

The number of tourism jobs was 111,500, up 7.6% from the same time in 2020. However, the numbers are down nearly 10,000 since 2019.

The Arkansas Tourism Ticker can be found here.

