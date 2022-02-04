Blytheville police urge people to stay home

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Icy roads have worsened driving conditions in Blytheville as temperatures remain at freezing.

Blytheville Police warned people Feb. 3 of slick overpasses and impassible side streets in town, encouraging people to stay at home unless they must go out.

Captain Jeremy Ward said the conditions of the roads could slow down first responders as they respond to emergencies.

“The minor accidents and things like that, we may not be able to respond to immediately depending on the call volume at the time,” Captain Ward said. “We will respond to any emergency calls.”

Capt. Ward added if you need to get out on the roads, use extra caution by driving under the speed limit and keeping far enough distance between cars to give yourself time to slow down from sudden braking.

While it may take twice the time to get to your destination, Ward believes it’s better to arrive safely than to arrive quickly.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.