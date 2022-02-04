Crashes reported along I-55 and Highway 49

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast Arkansas.

According to I Drive Arkansas, a crash was reported on I-55 in Crittenden County near the Turrell exit.

Crittenden Co: Accident reported on NB I-55 near Exit 23A. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 4, 2022

A crash was also reported at Highway 226 near the Highway 49 intersection in Craighead County.

Craighead Co: Accident reported on State Highway 226 near Intersection with U.S. Highway 49. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 4, 2022

Authorities also responded to a crash on Highway 349, just east of Highway 226 in Craighead County, but has since been cleared.

Craighead Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on State Highway 349 approximately 0.1 miles east of State Highway 226 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 4, 2022

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

