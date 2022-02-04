Crashes reported along I-55 and Highway 49
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast Arkansas.
According to I Drive Arkansas, a crash was reported on I-55 in Crittenden County near the Turrell exit.
A crash was also reported at Highway 226 near the Highway 49 intersection in Craighead County.
Authorities also responded to a crash on Highway 349, just east of Highway 226 in Craighead County, but has since been cleared.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
