Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has died after a house fire in Walnut Ridge, authorities said Friday.

Emergency crews got a call around 3:30 p.m., Feb. 4 about the fire in the 400 block of Northeast 3rd Street.

Details are scarce.

However, Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said his department, Walnut Ridge firefighters and the Arkansas State Police are at the scene.

