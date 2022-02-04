Energy Alert
Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire

Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has died after a house fire in Walnut Ridge, authorities said Friday.

Emergency crews got a call around 3:30 p.m., Feb. 4 about the fire in the 400 block of Northeast 3rd Street.

Details are scarce.

However, Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said his department, Walnut Ridge firefighters and the Arkansas State Police are at the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

