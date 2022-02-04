Feb. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Roads are solid ice this morning! You may slide a lot more and have to drive even slower as accumulating sleet has been packed down to a smooth layer of ice.

We’ll see poor travel conditions into the weekend. Any snow showers won’t last long into the morning. By the afternoon, the sun returns which should help slush up some of the ice making it easier to plow.

Temperatures stay cold into the weekend with highs above freezing and overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s. A lot of sun is expected into next week and we should stay free of any rain or winter weather over the next week.

News Headlines

We have a crew out checking road condition’s to help keep you safe. We will have live reports all morning long across Region 8 and Memphis.

How a towing company handles winter weather.

Authorities are asking people to stay off the roads if possible and let the road crews work at clearing off the ice and sleet.

We’ll show you how the Memphis and Little Rock airports are dealing with winter weather.

