Henderson State, facing $12.5 million shortfall, announces financial restructuring

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a step that university officials say must be done, as officials with Henderson State University announced plans this week to deal with financial issues at the university.

Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said in a letter the university, which is part of the Arkansas State University system, plans to make several changes immediately to help the university in the future.

“Unfortunately, these changes will need to be implemented immediately, and they will be painful and impactful changes for our campus and the members within our learning community,” Ambrose said.

The university is expected to have a $12.5 million cash shortfall between now and June 30. Officials said the shortfall will make it difficult to “service our debts, pay our bills and have sufficient funds for payroll.”

The university’s budget has $6 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which cannot be used for the 2022-23 school year.

“Our current long-term debt has grown from $14 million to $78 million, requiring annual debt service payments of $6.9 million. We have no funds available in financial reserves, including a $6 million loan from the state of Arkansas,” Ambrose said.

Ambrose said the university will be requiring each employee on their campus, effective Feb. 28, with the exception of people funded through state funding, to take one furlough day per week and will be implementing immediate salary reductions for certain academic administrators on the campus.

Also, the ASU System will be working to restructure the debt service payment for the university.

The university will also be looking at cutting expenses including a campus-wide hiring freeze and cutting travel expenses, plus looking at changes to the university’s retiree health insurance benefits set to take effect in July 2022.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.