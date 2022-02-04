Energy Alert
How to safely shovel snow, ice

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many of us are still digging out from all the snow and ice.

We talked to a nurse practitioner who said everyone who shovels snow should be careful.

“It’s important to be prepared when you go outside to shovel snow and clean your driveways,” said Nurse Practitioner Crystal Thomas.

She said if you suffer from aches, pains or a slip and fall while shoveling, if it’s not serious, you shouldn’t go to the hospital.

“There are long waits in the hospitals,” she continued. “And we do try to tell patients to call us, ask questions about certain things before you do go to the ER. Because the ER is exactly what it is, it’s an emergency room and not everything is an emergency.”

She offered some simple safety tips.

“Just as long as you’re letting someone know you’re going to be outside and cleaning and doing that kind of stuff, just in case you do fall,” she said. “Bundling up is important. You know, wearing hat, gloves, mittens, scarf. Anything to keep the wind from hitting.”

Anthony Riggs shoveled snow on Friday in front of a business.

“Safety, slipping and falling hurts,” he said. “So, trying to make sure it’s safer for everyone.

He said he shovels a pathway and once it’s clear, he throws salt down to keep ice from forming.

Another tip is to make sure you can be seen, with a clear escape path, when shoveling snow in case you have to avoid a skidding vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

