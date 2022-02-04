How a towing company handles winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For many people, a winter storm is a time to hunker down in your house and wait out the cold temperatures.

That is not the case for Double D’s Towing and Recovery.

For them, a winter storm is a day to help those throughout the area who slide off the roads or cannot get their car started. Whatever it is, part-owner Daniel Soule says his crew is ready for anything.

“We stay prepared for any given situation we have to in this business,” said Soule. “I mean all the trucks are supplied with everything we need, winches, chains and straps, things like that.”

He said when this kind of storm and these temperatures come, it is best for everyone to try and stay inside if they can.

“I mean the best bet is to stay at home, if at all possible,” said Soule. “There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to go out anyways because they have things they have to do and I don’t know if that is safe.”

He added that on days like Thursday, he is so thankful for his incredible employees.

He said the employees get up at all hours of the night to help anyone they can.

“These guys really go above and beyond to do a good job to help people keep going throughout their day,” said Soule. “I could not ask for a better set of workers at all.”

Soule stressed that Friday and throughout the weekend, his crews are expecting a high volume of calls as many people will think the roads are all clear when in reality, they will still be treacherous.

